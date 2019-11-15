USP Students celebrate Holi

The University of the South Pacific celebrated Holi today with people of all backgrounds.

The event was organized by the USP Indian Students Association aimed at including students from other ethnicities to understand the true essence of the festival of colours.

Association Vice President Shelvin Chand says they are happy with the interest shown by all students.

Apart from playing with colours, traditional instruments and folk songs were also sung during the celebration.

“We just don’t promote individual cultural groups doing their own events but rather doing the event in a bigger scope where all the groups are involved. Especially for the Indian committee in USP, most of them are not aware of their own cultural events cultural norms and values. So what the Indian students are promoting is trying to enhance into such events so that they have a majority outcome.”

Chand says the message of the triumph of good over evil was relayed.