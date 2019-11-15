USP students association threaten to boycott exams and classes

The University of the South Pacific Saga is showing no signs of slowing down.

This comes as the USP students association has threatened to boycott exams and classes unless their demands are met.

USP Students Association Spokesperson Ameet Kumar says they have written to the council demanding the resignation of Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson, Deputy Pro-Chancellor Aloma Johansson and Chair Audit and Risk Committee Mahmood Khan.

He adds that they have also written that student bodies in across USP’s 14 campuses will not step back from participating in peaceful demonstrations.

“There has been a clear disregard to the alarming concerns raised by members of the USP Council of member countries including staff and students. So all these concerns have been disregarded and as per the statement from the student President the Pro- Chancellor did not respond to any of the concerns which he should have as a duty of care towards the council and towards the Vice Chancellor Professor Pal.”

USP Alumni and Staff Elizabeth Fong says some of the USP staff and students gathered near the USP Library to show support to the now-suspended Professor Ahluwalia. They were also told by Police that any continuation of the protest would require a permit.

“Women, men, youth, older people, they believe what they’ve come out to support. You only come out and do this when you believe that something is good. And I think that is a reflection, all that you see is a reflection of the belief in their leader.”

Meanwhile, the police force has started an investigation into the public gathering at the University of the South Pacific.

Police has also confirmed that it will not hesitate to arrest people who are found to be breaching the COVID-19 restrictions during the ongoing protests at the institution.

The USP council says an independent investigation into the allegations will be conducted, the VC Professor Ahluwalia be suspended from duties with pay and without withdrawal of privileges and an acting Vice-Chancellor and President be appointed in the interim by the Council to manage the affairs of the University.

Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research Professor Derrick Armstrong is now the University of the South Pacific’s acting Vice Chancellor.