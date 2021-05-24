Home

News

USP students and staff urged to get vaccinated

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 4, 2021 7:05 am

The University of the South Pacific has stepped up calls for its students and staff to get vaccinated amidst high records of COVID-19 positive cases in Fiji.

In a statement says the University says the Health Ministry is currently administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over 18 years of age for free and USP students and staff are encouraged to register and to visit their nearest vaccination sites to get vaccinated.

USP’s Acting Vice-Chancellor and President, Dr Giulio Pāunga says steps taken by students and staff to get vaccinated can help the University provide a safe campus environment.

Dr Paunga says for USP Fiji Campuses to return to face-to-face experiences and a sense of normalcy depends on the community’s ability and willingness to be vaccinated.

The Acting USP VC is urging everyone to get vaccinated without delay.

For the past week, the University has worked closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure that all its students, including regional students living on Campus, are vaccinated.

Paunga says with more concerns being raised on the increase in community transmission of COVID-19, it is incredibly important that all staff and students receive both doses of the vaccine for long-term protection again the virus.

The University stresses that it is imperative after being fully vaccinated to still take necessary steps to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by continuing to follow strict COVID-19 protocols such as wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds or gatherings, and participate in physical distancing requirements.

