USP staff to take direction from Council

The staff of the University of the South Pacific are looking forward to the Council meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow.

USP Staff Union President, Elizabeth Read Fong, says the two staff unions on the Laucala campus met today with other staff members and raised concerns over the treatment of Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

The University of the South Pacific Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia and his wife Sandra Price were this morning deported after the two breached the provisions of Section 13 of the Immigration Act numerous times.

Article continues after advertisement

The Government in a statement says the actions of the Vice-Chancellor and his wife have clearly violated the terms of their work permits, resulting in their subsequent deportation.

Meanwhile, Fong says that the staff have proposed a petition locally, regionally and internationally adding that they are also working with the senior management as directed by the council.

“I think that’s what we are waiting, for now, to see what the direction is. The senior management team are currently holding the University together and have been directed by Council to manage the University until they make a decision tomorrow.”

Fong says although Professor Ahluwalia’s work permit for Fiji has been revoked he remains the USP Vice-Chancellor and they are hopeful Ahluwalia will be part of the Council Meeting virtually.