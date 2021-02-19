USP staff terminated for allegedly leaking information

Two staff from the University of the South Pacific have been reportedly terminated.

FBC News has been reliably informed that the two were let go for allegedly leaking confidential information to the public.

The two were employed in the University’s Human Resource and Finance departments respectively.

Article continues after advertisement

When questioned by FBC News, the USP in a statement says following legal advice, it will not engage publicly on matters pertaining to staff.

It adds that these are internal USP matters.