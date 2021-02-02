USP staff concerned over Ahluwalia’s deportation

Members of the USP Staff Union and Association have expressed their concern over the detainment and deportation of the USP Vice-Chancellor and his wife.

In a joint statement they say the uninvited presence of police on the Laucala Campus is viewed as threatening, and a disruption to the normal business of the regional University.

The statement goes on to support the USP Council to proceed with its scheduled meeting, discuss this matter as well as other agenda items, and arrive at regionally acceptable solutions.

They have also demanded justifications for Ahluwalia’s deportation from the Fiji government.