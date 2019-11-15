USP staff and students stage protest

A handful of staff and students staged a protest at the University of the South Pacific Laucala campus this morning.

FBC News understands the protest is in support of USP Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

The USP Student Association and some staff claim that Pro-Chancellor Winston Thomson and other members of the USP Council are trying to impede the work of Professor Ahluwalia.

The group claims that Thomson has a vendetta against the Vice Chancellor

Staff and students of the University of the South Pacific this gathered outside the New Administration Conference Room to show support for current Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

It is understood the Executive Committee of the USP Council is meeting this hour to discuss allegations of material misconduct against Prof Ahluwalia.

An FBC News crew at USP has been told by campus security that they are not allowed to approach or speak with University Pro-Chancellor Winston Thomson because the meeting in question in confidential.

They have also been directed to move away from the building where the Executive Committee is meeting.

Stay with us as we bring you more on this developing story.