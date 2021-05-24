Home

News

USP staff and students happy with return of Professor Ahluwalia

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 12, 2021 12:25 pm

Differences at the University of the South Pacific have been put to rest with the reinstatement of Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Staff and students watched on from the aside as the affairs of the University administration attracted national and regional attention, however, with Semester two beginning next week, many are looking to put the past to rest and look to better days ahead.

Speaking to FBC News from Nauru, newly re-appointed Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia says he is looking forward to instilling stability and ensuring that the institution adheres to the principles of good governance.

Article continues after advertisement

“Effectively my vision and plans haven’t changed. They are about steering the University to become a World Class Institution. This is the campaign I launched two years ago and I’m totally committed to doing that. So we are going to make sure that we are really connected to our regional campuses.”

USP Staff Union President, Elizabeth Read Fong says the COVID-19 pandemic also brought on challenges of its own for USP as learning shifted to online platforms and virtual classes and this will continue into the second semester.

“In an online learning environment, we have a lot of experience in that area but never the less, there are challenges and we deal with them as they come along. The response has been promising so that’s an indication to us that everybody is looking forward to the second semester. And I think the biggest highlight of the commencement of Semester 2 is to have our Vice-Chancellor back with us.”

Meanwhile, Professor Ahluwalia who resumed office on Monday will move to Samoa in the next month where he will serve out his three-year contract.

