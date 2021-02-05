Home

News

USP security continue to intimidate local media

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
February 5, 2021 12:43 pm

Security at the University of the South Pacific’s Laucala campus are continuing to be a hindrance to local media who have gathered to cover the council meeting.

All media personnel present have been from this morning been either stopped from entering, told to leave or directed to the library.

This afternoon during the lunch break, when media tried to get the officials from the Fijian government, security was quick to tell them, to leave from near the Japan ICT centre.

Security officers continue to tell media they are following the directive from the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for the Regional Campuses, Estates and Infrastructure.

