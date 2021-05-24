USP ranked in THE Impact Rankings 2022

The University of the South Pacific has been ranked in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings for this year.

The results reveal USP’s overall score of 70 out of 100 and an Overall Rank of 401-600 out of 1, 406 institutions.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia says the ranking shows the hard work and determination of the researchers at the University.

“I am indeed proud today to witness an international ranking system acknowledge our university as having stood and made a significant contribution to the achieving of these SDGs.”

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Professor Ahluwalia says indicators are carefully calibrated to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.