Investigation into alleged breach of COVID-19 restrictions continues

Police are continuing their investigation into the public gathering of staff and students at the University of the South Pacific last week.

Police earlier said that it will not hesitate to arrest people who are found to be breaching the COVID-19 restrictions.

Yesterday, USP Chief Librarian Elizabeth Read Fong was taken in for questioning and released an hour later.

Earlier, Fong told FBC News that she was being taken by CID to be questioned regarding the protests last week at USP’s Laucala campus.

However, Fong maintains that they were not protesting but rather supporting the now suspended Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

USP Staff Union Vice President Ilima Finiasi was also taken in for questioning yesterday and was released soon after.