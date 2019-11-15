USP Pro-Chancellor remains recused as USP Council meeting proceeds

University of the South Pacific Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson is not part of the Council Meeting currently underway.

The meeting is a continuation of the special meeting that was adjourned on June 19th.

Where the suspension of USP Vice-Chancellor Pal Ahluwalia was lifted.

Winston highlighted that because he was asked to recuse himself, he will not attend today’s proceedings as well.

Thompson also says the calls for him to step down are based on false information against him.

“And those who are saying I should resign assume that I have not worked within the law. So they should go back to study the law and then make a decision based on facts not on misinformation.”

The council found that due process was not followed and Professor Ahluwalia was reinstated following the meeting.