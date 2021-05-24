USP Pro Chancellor facing defamation charges in Nauru Court

University of the South Pacific Pro Chancellor, Winston Thompson and two others are being sued for defamation by USP VC, Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

FBC News has been reliably informed that the lawsuit has been filed in the Nauru Supreme Court.

When questioned, Thompson says since he is being sued in his capacity as the USP Pro Chancellor, the University is responsible to defend its position.

For this reason Thompson says the matter has been referred to USP’s legal advisors.

Thompson says they will be making a legal arguments about how the case will be filed in Nauru by a person who is not a permanent resident.

He stressed that most of the allegations made happened in Fiji adding that if the case is to have any validity it should be done in the Fiji court system.

The other two are believed to be media outlets.

We have also contacted Professor Ahluwalia on the matter and he is yet to respond as he has been in a meeting this morning.

We will have more on this soon.