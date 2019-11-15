USP loses millions in revenue: Thompson

University of the South Pacific Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson claims the institution is facing financial challenges caused by the management.

Thompson says for the first time in a decade USP lost revenue of about $20m last year under the leadership of Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

The University made $179 million in 2019 compared to $200m for the previous year.

“Because new management came in, a new Vice-Chancellor, they had different ideas and began to change things to the extent where things did not work properly.”

Thompson claims the management’s disregard for proper processes outlined in the USP Statutes and Ordinances, and its disconnect with the University Governance has resulted in these financial challenges.

FBC News has sent questions to the USP Vice Chancellor’s office in regards to these claims.