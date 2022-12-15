USP launches first biofuel lab

[Source: Supplied]

The launching of the biofuel laboratory at USP is a key milestone for Fiji particularly the energy sector as it is the first for the Pacific.

Energy Director Division Mikaele Belena says this will help the sector increase their renewable energy uptake, especially the transport sector that is consuming a huge amount of fuel import.

Belena says is will also help in making sure we use quality and reliable fuel supply.

He says they are working together with the oil companies and those investors who are coming in who wants to come and buy fuel and also other alternative fuel that needs to be introduced to the country.

“At the moment we normally sent our samples to Australia and New Zealand for tastings. This are the samples of the fuel that we use. So with the biofuel laboratory that is commissioned today, we are going to do the test locally so the turnaround time will be really fast looking at around two to three days and also the cost that will be involved. Before, we use to send across the New Zealand and Australia, we are really using up a huge amount of money just get the test on the different types of fuels.”

The laboratory is situated with the Institute of Applied Sciences at USP’s lower campus with an estimated cost of $2.8 million.

The lab can test at least 38 biofuel properties specifically for ethanol and biodiesel.