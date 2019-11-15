USP in crisis: Thompson

University of the South Pacific Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson says the regional institution is in crisis.

Thompson says there is a clear disconnect between the governing body which is the USP Council and the management of the University.

However, he’s also accepted the decision of the USP Special Council to terminate investigations against Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Article continues after advertisement

The USP Pro-Chancellor says the breakdown between the Council and Professor Ahluwalia is a crisis 18 months in the making.

“The management is not fulfilling its responsibilities to the governing body and this is causing consequential strains and has obviously a negative impact on the reputation of the University.”

A Special Council was set-up to adjudicate on allegations against Professor Ahluwalia, but Thompson claims the Vice-Chancellor tried to use the same Council to push through organizational changes without following processes.

“The management has come up with a completely reorganized thing, it’s been circulated, I had never seen it before, I had never been told that it was under reconstruction and so for me, this is a blatant disregard of how it is supposed to be done.”

USP Audit and Risk Committee Chair Mahmood Khan says any restructure of staffing and administration has to go through various checks and balances.

“Once all the committees are satisfied, then they report to the council and say yes we agree or we don’t agree. Then only it can go on to the Council, once these bodies have had a look at it. I belong to two bodies and I haven’t seen it.”

Thompson says another example of strained relations is the reregistration of the University with the Fiji Higher Education Commission without the knowledge of the Council.

Questions have been sent to the office of the USP Vice-Chancellor.