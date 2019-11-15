USP Human Resource Director resigns

The University of the South Pacific’s Director of Human Resources has resigned.

FBC News has been reliably informed that the senior executive handed her resignation when Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia was suspended pending investigation, following allegations of material misconduct.

FBC News understands the senior executive in question was implicated in the reports prepared by Mahmood Khan the Chair of Audit and Risk Committee to the USP Council.

The reports had alleged that a director was appointed for the position which required a Master’s Degree but the successful candidate only had a Certificate.

FBC News also understands the senior executive has left the country.

It’s believed she has made her position clear indicating that she will not be returning to Fiji.