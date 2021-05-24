USP holds virtual thanksgiving

In a first for the University of the South Pacific, the premier institution of the region has held a virtual thanksgiving for everyone who has been working together during the pandemic.

An emotional Acting Vice-Chancellor, Dr Giulio Paunga, says the hard work of all staff and students, alumni and families of all involved, have been instrumental in guiding the USP in these trying times.

He adds that with USP having celebrated its 50 years in 2018, the passion and dedication of all those affiliated will see the institution celebrate its 100 years existence and more.

Also speaking during the thanksgiving, USP Students Association’s Viliame Naulivou, paid tribute to staff and all those involved in guiding the students since COVID-19 started here last year.

He says the USPSA will continue to work with the university to ensure work continues to benefit all.

Recently, USP was ranked 11th in Crisis Management amongst the Top 100 Universities in the World Universities Real Impact (WURI) Ranking System.



[Source: USP]