USP holds open day after 2 years

After a two years hiatus, the University of the South Pacific will be hosting over 8,000 students at its Open Day at the Laucala, Lautoka and Labasa campuses on September 23rd 2022.

This will be the first time USP will host students on its campuses for the Open Day in two years, showcasing the various programmes available to prospective, new, and continuing students.

Following the Open Day, a Virtual Open Week is planned for September 26-28, 2022, for all regional campuses and those prospective students that cannot attend the on-campus event.

USP states this will provide a unique opportunity to secondary school students and the public to acquire information regarding the academic programmes and the various career pathways available for both high school and mature students.

The Open Day will also provide an opportunity for prospective students to tour the USP campus and experience the university environment first hand with visitors also getting the chance to witness the University’s diverse cultures through the various activities and entertainment.