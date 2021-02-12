USP Governance a major issue

The Attorney General has identified that there is an unhealthy relationship between the University of the South Pacific Council and the ousted Vice-Chancellor.

Sayed-Khaiyum alleges there is a lot of favoritism and special treatment at the institution, contributing to the governance issues which have been raised multiple times.

“Nauru, Tonga, Samoa, said we will have a bilateral meeting with Fiji. To date, they have not done it.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted the importance of having good governance at the regional institution and the need for good leadership.

“Wherever the University is, whatever form it takes, it must have good governance structures in place. Otherwise, there will be a natural death to it.”

Minister for Infrastructure and USP graduate Jone Usamate says the issue of good governance at the university needs to be addressed in order to identify the root of the problem.

“If we want to talk about good governance and finance, let’s get everything on the card and talk about it. Don’t just listen to one person talking. Don’t just be convinced by what comes on social media.”

The government stresses that governance and financial accountability issues still have not been addressed despite all scrutiny from Pacific neighbors over the removal of Ahluwalia.