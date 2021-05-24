USP extends registration

The University of the South Pacific has extended its application deadline for all Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Master’s programmes -excluding the MBA programme until Friday, April 1st.

This is to enable students to enrol if they haven’t already done so.

USP is also providing fee payment arrangements, including discounts for students making upfront payments who are enrolling to study in Semester One, but these arrangements are for private students only.

Students who have yet to be enrolled are urged to submit their application before registration closes.