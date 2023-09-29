USP explores health course contents

[Source: The University of the South Pacific]

The University of the South Pacific is planning to expand its courses to also include health studies.

Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia revealed this during the USP open Day at the Laucala campus.

Professor Ahluwalia says although there is no timeline for when these plans will materialize, they are still exploring new study areas.

Article continues after advertisement

The University opened its Fiji campuses today to over 10,000 students.

These are senior level high-school students from more than 117 schools across the country.

Students can also start applying a provisional acceptance to USP for the 2024 academic year.