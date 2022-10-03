USP delighted with US fellowship announcement

The University of the South Pacific is delighted with the United States’ commitment of $5 million to establish a fellowship program.

Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia says the Resilience and Adaptation Fellowship Program for Rising Leaders will link USP with premier universities in the US, such as the University of Hawaii and the University of California, Santa Barbara.

He says the program will offer rising leaders in the Pacific Islands the opportunity to gain expertise in natural resource economics and management, climate resilience, sustainable food systems, renewable energy development, water security and waste management.

Professor Ahluwalia says the region desperately needs relevant expertise to address climate change issues and by-products, while also building climate resilience.

The fellowship is a result of one of the eleven areas of cooperation under the historic new partnership agreement between the US and Pacific Island leaders during the US-Pacific Island Country Summit 2022.

The summit was hosted by US President, Joe Biden with 12 leaders from the Pacific Island region, including our Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.