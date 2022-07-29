USP Council to decide: Sayed-Khaiyum

[File Photo]

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it is now up to the University of the South Pacific’s Council to investigate the alleged unfair appointment within the institution.

Earlier this week, the Minister read out in parliament a letter by a whistleblower who works within the human resources department of USP.

The letter outlines claims of acting appointments made at the institution, also claiming unethical behavior.

Sayed-Khaiyum swore not to reveal the details of the anonymous writer for fear of intimidation.

“We know individual staff, we have the names but obviously not going to reveal it to them, or reveal to the members of public because they fear victimization because of the culture of bullying which now exists within USP. Marginalization ostracization of people who actually want to speak up, speak about due process, they’ve being actually victimized.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says he has a number of viber messages from people who are concerned with events at USP.

The Minister says these sorts of things reinforce the government’s position, and that is that there needs to be an independent inquiry.

He says this goes back to the issue raised by the Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Chancellor.

He admitted that so far, USP has not come back with any update on whether it will act on the allegations of corruption that are causing the Fijian government to withhold its grant to USP.

USP is still yet to respond to questions regarding the allegations made in the letter read in parliament on Wednesday.