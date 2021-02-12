USP Council reconvenes today

Since the University of the South Pacific’s last council meeting there have been calls for and against former Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Former and current academics of the USP continue to write to the Council weighing in on the debacle around former Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

The scholars are hopeful their letters to the Council will make clear what the issues are around USP ahead of the Council meeting scheduled for today.

Earlier, the two Staff Unions of the University of the South Pacific are calling on academics speaking out against ousted VC Ahluwalia to take up their grievances through due process.

In a joint statement the staff union are calling on the eleven professors, associate professors and senior staff to take their concerns to the Acting Vice Chancellor Dr Guilio Paunga which is the proper process.

Meanwhile, Professor Pal Ahluwalia confirms he will comment on the criticism and allegations against him following the USP Council Meeting today.