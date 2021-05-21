Home

News

USP Council members referred to Ethics Committee

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 3, 2021 2:25 pm
Risk Committee Chair Mahmood Khan [left], Vice-Chancellor Professor, Pal Ahluwalia and Pro-Chancellor Winston Thomson[right].

University of the South Pacific Pro-Chancellor Winston Thomson and Audit and Risk Committee Chair Mahmood Khan have been referred to an Ethics Committee.

Thomson and Khan were key figures, calling for an independent investigation of Vice-Chancellor Professor, Pal Ahluwalia over allegations of mismanagement and breaches of good governance procedures.

However, the USP Council did not follow through with the recommendation for an independent body to look into the 33 allegations.

The Council yesterday agreed that both Thomson and Khan’s actions will be reviewed by an Ethics Committee comprising of Education Ministers the Cook Islands, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Tokelau and Tuvalu.

The recommendations of the Committee will be provided to the Council at its 91st Meeting scheduled for 24th and 25th June.

USP Pro-Chancellor Winston Thomson told FBC News that he was denied natural justice and fairness in the Council coming to this decision.

He also says that he expects the Ethics Committee to follow the principles of fairness and natural justice when it conducts its work.

Thomson also told FBC News that the matters raised initially still need attention.

The Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, Mahmood Khan told FBC News that the Council is doing what it needs to do and they will decide that.

