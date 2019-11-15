USP Council member insists on investigation

The University of the South Pacific management has come under fire for allegedly disregarding the governance oversight responsibility of the USP Council.

Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson, who is also chair of the governing body, made the claims yesterday adding that the University is in crisis because of the failure to follow proper processes.

Thompson claims the strained relations between the USP management and USP Council began last year.

Article continues after advertisement

“Since January 2019, there are numerous instances where this relationship has not worked. The non- consultative leadership style impacted governance and caused dysfunction at the interface of governance and management disrupting the smooth operation of the University.”

Thompson adds a Special Council set up to look at allegations against the Vice-Chancellor was not delegated any further authority to look into other matters.

This can only be done by the Council proper.

“There was an attempt by management to submit a proposal to the June Special Council meeting concerning a substantial reorganization of the University. The Council expects such proposals to have been thoroughly and widely studied by the principal committees and key stakeholders, before being finally deliberated on by the full council.”

USP Audit and Risk Committee Chair Mahmood Khan who initially levelled allegations against Professor Pal Ahluwalia stands by his belief that an independent body must investigate his claims.

“They formed their own committee not independent but of their own members and started investigation. I don’t know what the result of these three or six-member team that they had appointed came up with. I’ve challenged the Special Council to make that public which hasn’t been, and as far as I am concerned I still would require the Council to investigate independently.”

FBC News has repeatedly sent questions to USP Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia but he is yet to respond.