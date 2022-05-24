USP Council makes three new appointments

The newly appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President (Education) Jito Vanualailai.

The University of the South Pacific Council has appointed Professor Jito Vanualailai as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President (Education).

The appointment comes following the council’s meeting last week.

Vanualailai has been serving in the role in an acting capacity for the past two years.

The Council has also appointed Jone Maritino Nemani as the Executive Director of People and Workforce Strategy and member of the University’s Senior Management Team.



Jone Maritino Nemani

Nemani possesses 36 years of work experience.

Totivi Bokini-Ratu has been appointed as the Secretary to the Council and Manager Council and Senate Secretariat.



Totivi Bokini-Ratu

Bokini-Ratu served in this role in an acting capacity for over ten months.

He joined USP as Quality Assurance Officer in the Planning and Quality Office in 2007.