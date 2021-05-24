USP Council farewells Thompson, successor appointed

The University of the South Pacific has confirmed it farewelled outgoing Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council, Winston Thompson.

There was speculation over the weekend that Thompson had been removed, however a media release from USP states Thompson was presented with a plaque for his longstanding service to the University.

USP Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Pal Ahluwalia speaking from Nauru wished the outgoing Pro-Chancellor well on his departure on the conclusion of his second term on 31st December.

Thompson while addressing the USP Council stated that it had been an honour to serve during this period with the University’s considerable challenges.

Dr. Hilda Cathy Heine has been appointed Thompson’s successor for a three-year term commencing 1st January.



Dr. Hilda Cathy Heine [Photo: Supplied]

Dr. Hilda Heine is a renowned Marshallese educator and served as 26th Chancellor from 1 July 2019 to 12 January 2020.

She is currently one of five international members to the East-West Centre in Honolulu representing the Pacific Islands.

Meanwhile, the USP has made no mention of whether Audit and Risk Committee Chair Mahmood Khan has been removed as reported over the weekend.