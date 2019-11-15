USP Council awaits report on Vice Chancellor

Chair of the University of the South Pacific Council Lionel Aingimea has confirmed the Council did not meet as expected on August 12th.

FBC News understands the meeting was supposed to review a report on allegations of misconduct against Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

In response to questions from FBC News, Aingimea confirmed that they are in-fact expecting some reports which have not yet been submitted.

Article continues after advertisement

However he did not comment on whether they relate to concerns raised against the Vice Chancellor.

Aingimea says he will respond later to allow fair and due process of reviewing the reports.

Chair of the USP Audit and Risk Committee Mahmood Khan has submitted a report to the Council, recommending that Professor Pal Ahluwalia be investigated for possible material misconduct.

Aingimea has told FBC News that any action depends on the receipt and review of the report from the USP Executive Committee.