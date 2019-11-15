USP Council at impasse over allegations against VC

The Council of the University of South Pacific has reached a stalemate on issues of contention.

FBC News understands some Council members refused to agree to an independent investigation against Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

The Fijian government, represented by Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has stood by its decision to withhold funding.

“We’ve said we are not going to pay the grant until the investigations on certain allegations of good governance aren’t addressed.”

FBC News understands the Fijian delegation, stood firm that a dossier compiled by Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee Mahmood Khan be investigated.

However, many of the Council members who are in support of Professor Ahluwalia refused to entertain the notion of any such investigation.

It is believed that without funding from Fiji the USP may begin to face financial discomfort by December this year.