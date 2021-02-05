Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC ANA
245 lives saved by Fiji Navy in 2020|Red Cross waits on roads to open|160 Red Cross volunteers helping Fijians|Naqara villagers carry out damage assessment|TC Ana leaves trail of damage on Naqara, Kadavu|Villagers react quickly following TC Ana|Communities along Princes Road begin clean up|Waidamudamu residents left in shock|Labasa Town to close for clean-up|200 evacuees at Nausori Primary School|Son left without school supplies|25 houses were completely submerged in Wailotua|More than 10,000 Fijians in evacuation centres|TC Ana one of the scariest experiences for Caubati residents|Flood damage break hearts of Labasa business owners|Water levels rise in Rewa River|Several roads in Labasa inaccessible|Civil servants expected to return to work today|Parts of Vunidawa road under water|Labasa Police Station quarters underwater|Heavy rain batters Ba|Nausori areas still flooded despite no rain|EFL and WAF to deploy teams|Flood waters recede in Tavua|Storm surge affects Vanua Balavu, Lau|
Full Coverage

News

USP Chair confirms VC contract issue being discussed

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 5, 2021 12:51 pm
Chair of University of the South Pacific Council, Lionel Aingimea and ousted Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia. [File Photo]

The chair of University of the South Pacific Council, Lionel Aingimea, says issues relating to the contact of ousted Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia is being discussed today.

Aingimea, who is also the Nauru President, says this is one of the main agenda during the virtual council meeting currently underway.

In response to questions from FBC News, President Aingimea has confirmed that Ahluwalia’s contract is terminated because of his deportation and cancellation of his work permit in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he says the contract of Ahluwalia was already on the agenda of the meeting that was to be held last Friday but was adjourned because of Tropical Cyclone Ana.

President Aingimea says without a VC, the USPs senior management team will jointly undertake the VCs duties until council provides direction.

He also adds just prior to departing Fiji bound for Brisbane, Nauru weighed the circumstances of the couple spending two weeks in quarantine in Brisbane and offered assistance that they transit from Brisbane to Nauru.

The Fijian Government says Professor Ahluwalia and his wife Sandra Price had at numerous times breached the provisions of Section 13 of the Immigration Act.

The Government in a statement says the actions of the Vice-Chancellor and his wife have clearly violated the terms of their work permits, resulting in their subsequent deportation.

Meanwhile, the Council meeting continues and journalists gathered at the Laucala Campus are not allowed anywhere near the meeting venue at the ICT Centre.

Security personnel have been quick to push back and even escort journalists away from the meeting venue.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.