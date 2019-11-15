USP cancels graduation

In light of COVID 19, the University of the South Pacific has cancelled the graduation ceremony scheduled for Thursday and Friday this week.

USP’s Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Education Jito Vanualailai says this has been done with keeping the safety of people in mind.

The Gold Medals ceremony scheduled for tomorrow has also been cancelled.

However, those who were supposed to graduate can pick up their graduation certificates and transcripts from Hall A and Hall B of Vodafone Arena on 19th and 20th March.

All mid semester exams have also been cancelled.

Those graduates who wish to graduate in the September graduation ceremony can do so.

USP says steps have been taken to preserve the health and safety of the greater public.