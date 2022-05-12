USP brings back graduation ceremonies

The University of the South Pacific is holding graduation ceremonies over the next two days after the lapse of two years.

Held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva, the ceremony honours 2,614 students of which, 61 percent are women.

1, 252 students have earned undergraduate certificates, diplomas, and bachelor’s degrees.

504 students have achieved post-graduate certificates and diplomas, 193 earned masters degrees, and two earned doctoral degrees.

Students graduating are from twenty countries – including 10 from non-member countries.