USP begins Orientation and Enrollment Fair

Students from around the country and the region are taking advantage of the three-week Orientation and Enrollment Fair at the University of the South Pacific.

Despite facing hardships due to the pandemic, students are eager to begin their tertiary qualification.

Third-year law student, Roshneel Chand says they faced a lot of difficulties during remote learning.

“Right in the interior of Vanua Levu and we do face hardships, there’s electricity problem, the main issue faced is network issues.”

Orientation Coordinator, Shaleshni Naidu says they are using different modes to inform students about their programs.

“We have come up with a hybrid model, we have done face-to-face information sessions here at Laucala campus plus we have done zoom webinars.”

The students are looking forward to face-to-face learning.

USP says their Orientation and Enrollment fair will continue for the next two weeks.