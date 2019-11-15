USP acting VC to look into library services

The University of South Pacific acting Vice Chancellor Professor Derrick Armstrong says he will discuss further with senior management what is going on at the Laucala Campus.

This comes as staff of the USP Library yesterday tweeted that they would not provide any services that requires staff interaction in support of suspended VC Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Professor Armstrong says as staff of the USP they all have responsibilities to maintain along with proper and appropriate use of social media platforms.

When questioned if whether this was an indirect strike and if USP would take action against the staff, Professor Armstrong says he was surprised to hear the decision by the staff but was not in a position to comment on it further.

“I don’t know quite what’s involved but I may have some comments on that later, when I’ve had time to look at it and discuss it with those who are more involved.”

Armstrong says he only found out about the suspended library interaction services moments before a press conference yesterday and is now looking into the issue.