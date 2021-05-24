USP academics named in List of Top 2% Scientists of the World

Four University of the South Pacific Academics have made it on the list of the top 2% scientists in the world.

This is after Stanford University released the list based on citations and publications, with the four USP academics featuring on the list.

USP’s Head of School of Information Technology Engineering Mathematics and Physics Professor Maurizio Cirrincione, Deputy Head of School of Business and Management (Research, Innovation, and Postgraduate Affairs) Professor Stephen Pratt, Professor of Engineering, Professor Ahmed Rafiuddin and Campus Director Marshall Islands, Dr. Brad Carte, were named by a Stanford University study that identifies the top most influential scientists in the world based on their publications and citations in the 2019 database of the PLoS journal.

The PLoS journal database publishes open access suite, of open access journals across all areas of science and medicine available without restrictions, promoting the widest readership and impact possible.

Professor Maurizio and Dr. Carte were also listed in the top 2% influential scientists based on the assessments of their career-long research citation impact up to the end of 2019.

Professor Maurizio says for any scientist, being named in the top 2% most influential in the world based on their research publications and citations is great recognition for the individual and the institution they have worked with over the years.

USP’s Acting Vice-Chancellor and President, Dr. Giulio Pāunga says doing meaningful research to encourage curiosity from students, to think critically make discoveries of the unknown, and to foster innovation is what makes a great academic, and their students are fortunate to have great lecturers and professors to guide them.

Professor Maurizio’s research involved two areas of study; electrical systems and their control, with particular attention to electrical drives and power electronics converters for microgrids, and artificial intelligence, specifically shallow and deep neural networks.

Dr. Carte’s research focused on Chemical Ecology and the Discovery and Development of new pharmaceuticals from natural products with a major focus on marine natural products. This included early research and Policy Development on ensuring equitable Access Benefit Sharing agreements with source countries.

Professor Stephen Pratt’s research explores sustainable tourism development, most specifically the economic impacts of tourism and environmental impacts and how tourism affects host destinations’ society, culture and how culture impacts tourism.

Professor Ahmed’s study area is on Renewable Energy and has over 100 international publications, with more than half of them in reputed international journals.