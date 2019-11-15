Used tyre found in water pump

A tyre was found in one of the Water Authority of Fiji’s pumps at a Raw Water Pumping Station.

After reports of low water inflow, WAF conducted an investigation at the Waila Raw Water Pumping Station and found a tyre lodged in the number 3 pump.

The Authority is urging Fijians to dispose their rubbish properly.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive Barry Omundson says incorrect disposal of rubbish is a major issue and he is pleading to the public to refrain from doing so.

He says once rubbish finds its way into the pumps, the surrounding areas are badly affected due to disruptions to water supply and other services.

WAF is also advising people to conserve water and store at least two days’ supply in light of drought season.