Use of scuba diving gear under the spotlight 

Some Fijians have come under the spotlight for using scuba diving equipment for fishing.

With cases now before the court, Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau says the ban which remains in place was in conjunction with the overharvest of beche-de-mer or sea cucumber.

Koroilavesau says they confiscate the scuba diving equipment upon inspection.

He adds that the ban is in place to ensure the sustainability of ocean resources.

“Now it’s banned and we found out that a lot of people who continue to use it have moved their operations to places where they cannot be detected but I think we’re covering all areas now and cases are going through the legal process now.

The Minister adds there is a penalty in place to deal with this illegal practice.

“There could be a maximum fine of five hundred dollars to an individual if they are caught and found guilty.”

The cultivation of turtles and catching of undersized crabs has also been brought to the attention of the Ministry and cases are also now before the court.