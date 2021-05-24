Use of forged cheques on the rise

Police have detected a trend showing the use of forged company cheques to obtain goods from businesses.

The Fiji Police Force says the perpetrators are targeting major business outlets such as supermarkets and hardware outlets.

Reports have been received of this happening in the Western, Eastern, and Southern Divisions.

Article continues after advertisement

The perpetrators are using forged cheques of certain companies with the intention of obtaining valuable goods.

Once the transaction is completed, carriers are hired to pick and deliver goods or materials to a different location.

Police have urged business operators to be vigilant and thorough before engaging in financial transactions involving cheques.