Use of drugs becoming more prevalent: Volatabu

A collective approach is needed to eliminate the use of hard drugs from our society.

Volatabu Group Chief Executive Kalesi Volatabu says the use of drugs is becoming more prevalent and it requires a whole nation approach to curb this issue.

Volatabu adds the use of drugs is dangerous as people are trying to manufacture it in their own kitchen.

“This drug does not discriminate, it does not care what religion you are, and it does not care what age group you are and what community you are from. This drug is here and it will steal our lives and it can ruin Fiji if we don’t do anything about it.”

Volatabu says a massive community awareness is needed to help educate the public on the harmfulness of getting addicted to these drugs.