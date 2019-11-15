Home

News

Use of bamboo guns illegal, firework times to be strictly followed

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 31, 2020 4:40 pm
While Fijians mark the New Year with fireworks, the Mineral Resources Department has stressed that the use of bamboo guns are not allowed. [File Photo]

While Fijians mark the New Year with fireworks, the Mineral Resources Department has stressed that the use of bamboo guns are not allowed.

With specific times given for the use of fireworks, the Department warns that the use of bamboo gun is illegal.

The Department says homemade fireworks are not allowed.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds there have been instances in the past where individuals have tampered with fireworks and Fijians are urged to refrain from doing this.

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Abdul Khan is also warning Fijians against the use of bamboo guns.

“We would urge on the safety of everybody to refrain from using bamboo guns because if kids are unsupervised there can be injuries or causalities.”

The Mineral Resource Department says Fijians can only use fireworks until 10pm and not at midnight. This also applies between 5pm and 10 pm tomorrow.

