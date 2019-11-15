Usamate says budget focuses on kick starting the economy

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says the focus of the next budget is to kick start the economy.

Usamate says while waiting for the Tourism Industry to pick up again, construction will obviously provide employment opportunities and this will begin to generate things in the economy.

He says in this particular case, there is COVID-19, revenue is down and there needs to be a concerted effort to help our economy get back on track.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is talk about things that can be constructed immediately get them going. That is why we have talked about construction in the health sector and we have the ongoing projects in our own Ministry. Roads with FRA, water projects with Water Authority. So that is going to be the focus.”

Usamate says the Ministries under his portfolio will make sure funds allocated are used to the best of their ability towards the intent of stimulating the economy.

He says in terms of electricity, water and roads the focus is to complete any ongoing projects.