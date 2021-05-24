Home

News

Usamate ready to contest under FijiFirst again

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 19, 2022 4:50 pm
Minister for Infrastructure, Meteorological Services, Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate [second from left] [Source: Twitter]

Minister for Infrastructure, Meteorological Services, Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate intends to contest the upcoming general election under the FijiFirst banner.

Usamate made his intentions known following a recent tour of the Northern Division, commissioning rural water and electrification projects.

He told FBC News that if accepted by the party, it will be his third time contesting a General Election.

“I intend to offer myself as a candidate for FijiFirst and if the Prime Minister and the leaders of the Party wish to appoint me as a candidate I will be willing to do that.”

Usamate says the Party, under the Leadership of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, has delivered and continues to deliver to all Fijians.

“I think he is a leader who has a vision for Fiji, who treats everybody equally and is focused on delivering good service to people. Over the past 10 years now that I have been a Minister I have seen the benefits of that.  And when we walk and talk to people, I have seen that.”

Usamate has been serving as a Minister for the last 10 years, following his first appointment in February 2012.

He has previously served as Minister for Labour and Industrial Relations, Minister for Health and Minister for Employment Opportunities, Productivity and Industrial Relations.

 

