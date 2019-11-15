Usamate asks WAF for quick recovery effort

The Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate has called on the Water Authority to always ensure they rectify water problems more efficiently.

Usamate made this comment in light of the constant water shutdown faced in the Central Division that has been on-going for weeks now.

He says as the Minister responsible he is also in liaison with the Authority to ensure such issues are not re-curing often.

With many Fijians having to worry about the supply of water daily, Usamate says the Authority should know where the problem is.

“I would expect that the Water Authority of Fiji is aware of those issues because all those specific problems in relations lack of water is something that need to be aware of and where there is a need for them to provide the water which they have been doing.”

Meanwhile, WAF says their team is trying to solve the water problem which is affecting some 10 percent of the population between the Suva-Nausori corridor who have been dealing with the issue for over two weeks.