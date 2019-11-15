USAID to work closely with Fiji’s Fisheries sector

In a bid to uphold its new Pacific Pledge, the United States has more plans to implement in Fiji and ten other regional countries.

United States Agency for International Development Director for the Pacific, Lawrence Hardy says the fisheries sector in Fiji needs serious attention.

Hardy says they will soon begin talks with the Ministry of Fisheries and relevant authorities in an effort to address illegal activities within our EEZ.

“We hope to broaden our activities to include new areas of engagement throughout the Pacific. One of those areas actually is related to fishing and illegal fishing as well as under/unreported fishing. So we work with coastal communities with their endeavor. It’s going to be a new program with new emphasis that you going to see from us in the coming months.”

Hardy highlights they will also consult the community, particularly in coastal areas to obtain primary information about fishing grounds.