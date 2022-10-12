USAID highlights development partnerships in Fiji

The re-establishing of a regional U.S. Agency for International Development mission for the Pacific Islands in Fiji, will allow USAID to bolster the Pacific Islanders’ economic and social development priorities, including in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

The re-establishing of the mission was announced by US President Joe Biden during the U.S. Pacific Island Country Summit last month.

Following this USAID Philippines, Pacific Islands and Mongolia Mission Director Ryan Washburn and Deputy Mission Director Betty Chung arrived in Suva to meet with Fijian Government officials and development partners.

They spoke with Permanent Secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office Yogesh Karan about USAID’s expanding partnership with Fiji and the Pacific, and how USAID’s work has supported mutual development priorities.

The two also visited a USAID and UNICEF-supported measles and COVID vaccination clinic.

USAID is also partnering with UNICEF and the Ministry of Health to conduct measles vaccination campaigns.

USAID leadership spoke with representatives from the government and civil society organizations about their efforts, challenges, and opportunities to combat human trafficking.