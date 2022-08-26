USAID conducts ‘Project Governance’

USAID Deputy Chief of Mission Rebecca Owen

The USAID in partnership with the South Pacific Community is undertaking a $19.8m project known as ‘Project Governance.’

The five-year project is rolled out in 12 countries including Fiji.

USAID Deputy Chief of Mission Rebecca Owen says this project aims to empower women and boost their participation in the democratic process.

She adds these will also enable marginalized people’s voices to be heard so that they can have a more active role in building the nations.