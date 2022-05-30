USA eager to work with Indo-Pacific partners

[Source: US embassy/ Facebook]

The White House says the economies of the United States and its Indo-Pacific partners are intertwined, as we are united in the vision of an interconnected and prosperous region.

This was highlighted in an official letter by Washington to formally invite Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to be the founding member of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Bainimarama has accepted the invitation as Fiji becomes the first Pacific Island nation to join the Framework.

The letter states that through the Framework, they will build on strong relationships, promote resilience, inclusivity and competitiveness on tangible economic benefits for our people.

The White House also says Fiji’s dynamic and innovative economy, coupled with its position as a regional leader in the Pacific makes it a natural fit for this Framework.

The White House says the US will be honoured to partner with Fiji in shaping this important economic initiative, which will signify their shared commitment to promoting sustainable economic growth in the region.