US should consider national mask mandate

As the US reports its second-highest day of new Covid-19 cases amid the continuing fall surge, a former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration says it may be time for a national mask mandate.

In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, Dr Scott Gottlieb wrote the mandate could be “limited and temporary.”

He says the inconvenience will allow the country to preserve health-care capacity and keep more schools and businesses open.

Gottlieb says with deaths expected to rise this winter, policymakers will have to make moves to slow the spread.

There already is no support for reinstating the stay-at-home orders from the spring.

If 95% of Americans wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved in the United States through February, according to data released Friday by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

Gottlieb wrote the concern about needing fines to enforce the mandate leading to confrontations with police isn’t necessarily true.